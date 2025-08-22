MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.20 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNSO. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

MINISO Group Trading Up 6.7%

MNSO stock opened at $22.2290 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.16.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 579.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,465.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

