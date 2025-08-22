1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 885,434 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,434 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $305,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,433 shares of company stock valued at $15,637,828. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.7040 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.04. The company has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.