Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Purchases 166 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 133,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 178,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.8990 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.