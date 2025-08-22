Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stake Raised by Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.8% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $183.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.