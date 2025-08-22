Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,987,000 after purchasing an additional 182,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,790,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.79.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $598.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

