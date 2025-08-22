Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 237,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 141,455 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 345,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.