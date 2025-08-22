Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 2,246 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at $22,850,752.80. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

