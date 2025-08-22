Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Position Lessened by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

