1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,205,238 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2,456.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.41% of GitLab worth $107,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in GitLab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.18 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

