Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

UBER stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

