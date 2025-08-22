MAS Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $285.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.