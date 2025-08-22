1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 544,467 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4,260.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,467 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $138,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $239.2070 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.32 and a 200-day moving average of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.39 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

