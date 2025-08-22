Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IWY opened at $254.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

