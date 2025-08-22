Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Stock Position Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $198.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

