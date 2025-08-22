Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after acquiring an additional 726,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,796,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,045,149,000 after acquiring an additional 164,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $343.5530 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.31 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

