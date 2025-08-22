Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 6.1% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $289.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

