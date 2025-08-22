Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stock Position Raised by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.