Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

