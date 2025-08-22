Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $714,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

