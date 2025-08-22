Summit Financial LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

