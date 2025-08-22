Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.87.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $486.3440 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $373.55 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

