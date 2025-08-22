Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,035 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHV opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

