Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 115.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $204.1520 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

