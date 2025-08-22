EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,090 Park National Co. $PRK

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.76. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $137.97 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

PRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

