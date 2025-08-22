EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,409 Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orrstown Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3,994.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

