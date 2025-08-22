EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

NYSE WS opened at $31.3560 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.