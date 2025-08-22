EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 22.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

