Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Stock Up 0.1%

CCK stock opened at $100.8660 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

