EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Natural Gas Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 107,679 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Jean K. Holley acquired 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,135.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,135.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS opened at $25.8960 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Natural Gas Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

