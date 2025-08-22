EntryPoint Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Western Union Company $WU

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 464.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $8.4850 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

In other news, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

