EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $33,337,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $17,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 8,697.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $7,889,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,974,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $106.7180 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

