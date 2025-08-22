GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $143,530.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $143,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 252,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,305,769.97. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $175,960.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $146.0130 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.70. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

