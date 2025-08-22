EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,962. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $600,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,938 shares of company stock worth $5,880,781 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

