Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Director James Newsome Sells 32,468 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) Director James Newsome sold 32,468 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $200,002.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 194,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,968.08. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 258.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIFR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

