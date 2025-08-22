EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,582,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,307,000 after buying an additional 485,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,060,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after buying an additional 87,978 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,166,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,508,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 109,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $19.4030 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

