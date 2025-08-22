Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 71.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $265,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 70,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $27.7610 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

