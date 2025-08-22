Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,469,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMM opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $421.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

