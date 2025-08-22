Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.4% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 498,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,852,000. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.8% in the first quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

