Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,553,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $542.3120 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $415.02 and a 52-week high of $570.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

