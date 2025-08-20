Breed s Hill Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after buying an additional 193,939 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after buying an additional 1,392,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,668,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,238,000 after buying an additional 1,255,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.