Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $19.46 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 19,644.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $216.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

