TFB Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $703.5670 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $760.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

