SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Capital Analysts LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $242,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

