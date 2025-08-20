Humankind Investments LLC Buys 9,935 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 378.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $38.6050 on Wednesday. FMC Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

