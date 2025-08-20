Credit Agricole S A Buys 4,157 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE URI opened at $916.2620 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $933.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.