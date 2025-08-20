Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VOO stock opened at $588.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The firm has a market cap of $706.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.08 and its 200-day moving average is $541.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

