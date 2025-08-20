Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%
VOO stock opened at $588.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The firm has a market cap of $706.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.08 and its 200-day moving average is $541.80.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.