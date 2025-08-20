Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Stock Holdings Reduced by Jones Road Capital Management L.P.

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up approximately 0.6% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 684,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 167,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,087,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 83,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.3280 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

