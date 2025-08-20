Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

