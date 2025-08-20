TFB Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.2% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.3140 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

