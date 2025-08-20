Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $45.34 Million Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 143,228 shares during the quarter. AECOM makes up 3.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AECOM worth $45,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after buying an additional 553,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 964,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 92,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $120.8710 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

